Meet the ‘Mean Girls’: Broadway-Bound Musical Sets Cast

“Mean Girls,” the musical version of the 2004 teen comedy, has locked in its cast ahead of a fall premiere in Washington, D.C. that stands poised to launch the show to Broadway, if all goes well.

Broadway vet Kerry Butler, a Tony nominee for “Xanadu,” will play the role of the calculus teacher played by Tina Fey in the film, with Erika Henningsen, who had a stint in the recent Broadway revival of “Les Miserables,” on board as Cady, the recent high school transfer played by Lindsay Lohan in the Mark Waters film that Fey wrote.

Taylor Louderman, currently appearing in “Kinky Boots,” takes the role of Regina, the head of the clique of popular girls (played by Rachel McAdams in the movie), with Barrett Wilbert Weed (“Heathers: The Musical”) signed on to play the goth girl that Lizzy Caplan played in the film. Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson and Rick Younger are also among the show’s cast.

With Fey writing the book for the production and music by “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” composer Jeff Richmond, “Mean Girls” is among the hottest candidates for Broadway next season. Broadway’s musical comedy go-to guy Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon,” “Aladdin”) directs and choreographs, with Nell Benjamin writing lyrics.

“Saturday Night Live” impresario Lorne Michaels produces the show with Broadway regular Stuart Thompson (“Six Degrees of Separation,” “Sweat”). “Mean Girls” runs Oct. 31-Dec. 3, with details of its New York future still to be set.