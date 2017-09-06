‘Mean Girls’ Musical, Co-Written by Tina Fey, Sets Broadway Run

“Mean Girls,” the Broadway musical co-written by Tina Fey and produced by “Saturday Night Live” impresario Lorne Michaels, has locked in a Broadway run that opens in April at the August Wilson Theater.

Based on Mark Waters’ 2004 teen comedy, which Fey wrote, “Mean Girls” had already looked like a lock for this Broadway season. In addition to big names on the creative team, the title has a high profile with audiences, thanks to the well-received film, and buzz in the industry about the brewing musical version has been strong. The show is set for a pre-Broadway run in Washington, D.C. starting Oct. 31.

“Mean Girls” will being Broadway previews March 12 ahead of an April 8 opening.

More to come…