‘Mean Girls’ Musical, Co-Written by Tina Fey, Sets Broadway Run

Theater Editor @GCoxVariety
'Mean Girls' Musical, Co-Written Tina Fey,
REX/Shutterstock

Mean Girls,” the Broadway musical co-written by Tina Fey and produced by “Saturday Night Live” impresario Lorne Michaels, has locked in a Broadway run that opens in April at the August Wilson Theater.

Based on Mark Waters’ 2004 teen comedy, which Fey wrote, “Mean Girls” had already looked like a lock for this Broadway season. In addition to big names on the creative team, the title  has a high profile with audiences, thanks to the well-received film, and buzz in the industry about the brewing musical version has been strong. The show is set for a pre-Broadway run in Washington, D.C. starting Oct. 31.

“Mean Girls” will being Broadway previews March 12 ahead of an April 8 opening.

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Legit News from Variety

Loading
ad