Mark Ruffalo will appear on Broadway for the first time in more than a decade, signing on to headline the Roundabout Theater Company’s upcoming revival of Arthur Miller’s “The Price” this spring.

Last on Broadway in Lincoln Center Theater’s “Awake and Sing!” in 2006, Ruffalo will step into the role that was initially set to be played by John Turturro in “The Price.” Turturro has since had to bow out of the show due to the filming schedule of his screen commitments, according to reps.

Ruffalo will play Victor, a man who returns home to sell the remains of his parents’ estate. As previously announced, Tony Shalhoub, currently appearing in the well-reviewed Off Broadway musical “The Band’s Visit,” stars as Victor’s estranged brother, with Danny DeVito making his Broadway debut as a furniture dealer and Jessica Hecht on board as Victor’s wife.

Along with “Awake and Sing!,” for which he was nominated for a Tony, Ruffalo’s prior theater credits include the 1996 Off Broadway premiere of Kenneth Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth” as well as the Off Broadway play “The Moment When.” On screen, the actor will next be seen in “Thor: Ragnarok,” due for release in November.

Directed by Terry Kinney, “The Price” begins previews Feb. 16 ahead of a March 16 opening at the American Airlines Theaters.