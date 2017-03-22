New York nonprofit Manhattan Theater Club has added Lucy Kirkwood’s play “The Children” to its 2017-18 Broadway season, along with an Off Broadway production of Anna Ziegler’s “Actually.”

The two titles add up to three female-penned plays on MTC’s 2017-18 slate, which will also present Eve Ensler’s “In the Body of the World” Off Broadway next season. Harold Prince revue “Prince of Broadway” will get a run at MTC’s Broadway venue next season, too.

The play by Kirkwood (“Chimerica,” Sky 1 TV series “The Smoke”) premiered at London’s Royal Court last year in a production (pictured above) directed by James Macdonald. He returns to direct the Broadway engagement, with U.K. actors Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay also travelling to New York with the show.

“Actually,” meanwhile, centers on the differing experiences of two freshmen as Princeton University, one male and one female. The play by Ziegler (“Photograph 51,” which starred Nicole Kidman on the West End) will be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and co-produced by the Geffen Playhouse and the Williamstown Theater Festival.

“The Children” starts previews Nov. 28 ahead of a Dec. 14 opening at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theater, with “Actually” set for an Oct. 31 start prior to a Nov. 14 opening at the smaller of MTC’s two Off Broadway stages.