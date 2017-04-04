Current Broadway offerings “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Oslo” and “Indecent” are in the running for major trophies at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off Broadway-centric honors that have nominated those titles for their initial Off Broadway stagings last year.

The leaders of this year’s pack of nominations, announced ahead of a ceremony in May, were “Sweeney Todd,” the small-scale revival that turns the Barrow Street Theater into a pie shop; and “Hadestown,” which was a buzzy hit at New York Theater Workshop. Both productions earned seven nominations.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” likely to prove a strong contender at this year’s Tony Awards, is in the running for outstanding musical alongside “Hadestown,” “Ride the Cyclone,” “The Total Bent” and the Broadway-bound “The Band’s Visit.” “Oslo” and “Indecent” — both Off Broadway successes that recently began previews on Broadway — compete in the outstanding play category, along with “Underground Railroad Game,” “Vietgone” and “The Wolves.”

Among the actors to earn nominations were Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones of “Dear Evan Hansen,” as well as Sutton Foster (“Sweet Charity”), “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox (“Incognito”), “Person of Interest” star Michael Emerson (“Wakey, Wakey”) and David Hyde Pierce (“A Life.”

The Lucille Lortel Awards will be handed out in a May 7 ceremony at New York University’s Skirball Center. The full list of 2017 nominations follows.

2017 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play

Indecent

Oslo

Underground Railroad Game

Vietgone

The Wolves

Outstanding Musical

The Band’s Visit

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Ride the Cyclone

The Total Bent

Outstanding Revival

The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead

Othello

Signature Plays: Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés’ Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy’s Funnyhouse of a Negro

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweet Charity

Outstanding Solo Show

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide

Latin History for Morons

Notes From The Field

The Outer Space

Sell/Buy/Date

Outstanding Director

Will Davis, Men On Boats

Anne Kauffman, A Life

Lila Neugebauer, The Wolves

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Outstanding Choreographer

Joshua Bergasse, Sweet Charity

David Dorfman, Indecent

Georgina Lamb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

David Neumann, Hadestown

David Neumann, The Total Bent

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska

Michael Emerson, Wakey, Wakey

Lucas Hedges, YEN

Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

David Hyde Pierce, A Life

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Jennifer Kidwell, Underground Railroad Game

Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta

Maryann Plunkett, Women of a Certain Age

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Charlie Cox, Incognito

Matthew Maher, Othello

Justice Smith, YEN

Paco Tolson, Vietgone

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Jocelyn Bioh, Everybody

Hannah Cabell, The Moors

Randy Graff, The Babylon Line

Ari Graynor, YEN

Nana Mensah, Man From Nebraska

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent

Shuler Hensley, Sweet Charity

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Jo Lampert, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Siobhan McCarthy, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Nathan Lee Graham, The View UpStairs

Gus Halper, Ride the Cyclone

Joel Perez, Sweet Charity

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Chris Sullivan, Hadestown

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Asmeret Ghebremichael, Sweet Charity

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Betsy Morgan, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Emily Rohm, Ride the Cyclone

Karen Ziemba, Kid Victory

Outstanding Scenic Design

Scott Davis, Ride the Cyclone

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, A Life

Mimi Lien, Signature Plays: Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés’ Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy’s Funnyhouse of a Negro

Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs

Outstanding Costume Design

Montana Blanco, The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead

Tilly Grimes, Underground Railroad Game

Susan Hilferty, Love, Love, Love

Sarah Laux, The Band’s Visit

Emily Rebholz, Indecent

Outstanding Lighting Design

Mark Barton, Signature Plays: Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés’ Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy’s Funnyhouse of a Negro

Jane Cox, Othello

Greg Hofmann, Ride the Cyclone

Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Ben Stanton, YEN

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, A Life

Robert Kaplowitz, Hadestown

Stowe Nelson, Small Mouth Sounds

Nevin Steinberg, Wakey, Wakey

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Projection Design

Elaine McCarthy, Notes From The Field

Duncan McLean, Privacy

Jared Mezzochi, Vietgone

Peter Nigrini, Dear Evan Hansen

Peter Nigrini, Wakey, Wakey