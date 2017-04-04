Current Broadway offerings “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Oslo” and “Indecent” are in the running for major trophies at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off Broadway-centric honors that have nominated those titles for their initial Off Broadway stagings last year.
The leaders of this year’s pack of nominations, announced ahead of a ceremony in May, were “Sweeney Todd,” the small-scale revival that turns the Barrow Street Theater into a pie shop; and “Hadestown,” which was a buzzy hit at New York Theater Workshop. Both productions earned seven nominations.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” likely to prove a strong contender at this year’s Tony Awards, is in the running for outstanding musical alongside “Hadestown,” “Ride the Cyclone,” “The Total Bent” and the Broadway-bound “The Band’s Visit.” “Oslo” and “Indecent” — both Off Broadway successes that recently began previews on Broadway — compete in the outstanding play category, along with “Underground Railroad Game,” “Vietgone” and “The Wolves.”
Among the actors to earn nominations were Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones of “Dear Evan Hansen,” as well as Sutton Foster (“Sweet Charity”), “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox (“Incognito”), “Person of Interest” star Michael Emerson (“Wakey, Wakey”) and David Hyde Pierce (“A Life.”
The Lucille Lortel Awards will be handed out in a May 7 ceremony at New York University’s Skirball Center. The full list of 2017 nominations follows.
2017 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Play
Indecent
Oslo
Underground Railroad Game
Vietgone
The Wolves
Outstanding Musical
The Band’s Visit
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Ride the Cyclone
The Total Bent
Outstanding Revival
The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead
Othello
Signature Plays: Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés’ Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy’s Funnyhouse of a Negro
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sweet Charity
Outstanding Solo Show
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
Latin History for Morons
Notes From The Field
The Outer Space
Sell/Buy/Date
Outstanding Director
Will Davis, Men On Boats
Anne Kauffman, A Life
Lila Neugebauer, The Wolves
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Outstanding Choreographer
Joshua Bergasse, Sweet Charity
David Dorfman, Indecent
Georgina Lamb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
David Neumann, Hadestown
David Neumann, The Total Bent
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska
Michael Emerson, Wakey, Wakey
Lucas Hedges, YEN
Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose
David Hyde Pierce, A Life
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Jennifer Kidwell, Underground Railroad Game
Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta
Maryann Plunkett, Women of a Certain Age
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo
Charlie Cox, Incognito
Matthew Maher, Othello
Justice Smith, YEN
Paco Tolson, Vietgone
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Jocelyn Bioh, Everybody
Hannah Cabell, The Moors
Randy Graff, The Babylon Line
Ari Graynor, YEN
Nana Mensah, Man From Nebraska
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent
Shuler Hensley, Sweet Charity
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Jo Lampert, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Siobhan McCarthy, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Nathan Lee Graham, The View UpStairs
Gus Halper, Ride the Cyclone
Joel Perez, Sweet Charity
Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Chris Sullivan, Hadestown
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Asmeret Ghebremichael, Sweet Charity
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Betsy Morgan, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Emily Rohm, Ride the Cyclone
Karen Ziemba, Kid Victory
Outstanding Scenic Design
Scott Davis, Ride the Cyclone
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, A Life
Mimi Lien, Signature Plays: Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés’ Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy’s Funnyhouse of a Negro
Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs
Outstanding Costume Design
Montana Blanco, The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead
Tilly Grimes, Underground Railroad Game
Susan Hilferty, Love, Love, Love
Sarah Laux, The Band’s Visit
Emily Rebholz, Indecent
Outstanding Lighting Design
Mark Barton, Signature Plays: Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés’ Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy’s Funnyhouse of a Negro
Jane Cox, Othello
Greg Hofmann, Ride the Cyclone
Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Ben Stanton, YEN
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, A Life
Robert Kaplowitz, Hadestown
Stowe Nelson, Small Mouth Sounds
Nevin Steinberg, Wakey, Wakey
Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Outstanding Projection Design
Elaine McCarthy, Notes From The Field
Duncan McLean, Privacy
Jared Mezzochi, Vietgone
Peter Nigrini, Dear Evan Hansen
Peter Nigrini, Wakey, Wakey
HONORARY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award
William Ivey Long
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Lynn Nottage
Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award
Harold Wolpert