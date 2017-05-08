Tony Nominated ‘Oslo’ Tops Off Broadway’s Lortel Awards (Full List)

“Oslo,” the play by J.T. Rogers that’s currently in the running for seven Tony Awards including best play, topped the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, snagging four trophies including the top award for outstanding play.

The Lortels honor Off Broadway work, and “Oslo” was eligible in its initial production last summer in Lincoln Center Theater’s Off Broadway space, prior to its transfer this spring to Broadway. At the Lortels, the show also won awards for director (Bartlett Sher), lead actress (Jennifer Ehle) and featured actor (Michael Aronov). Among its competition was “Indecent,” the Paula Vogel play that’s also part of this year’s Tony races.



“The Band’s Visit,” the well-reviewed musical that producers hope to move to Broadway, earned the Lortel for outstanding musical, beating a field of contestants that also included “Dear Evan Hansen,” a current frontrunner for the Tony. Another Tony favorite from that show, Ben Platt of ” Evan Hansen,” won the Lortel for lead actor in a musical.

The small-scale, environmental revival of “Sweeney Todd” notched the honor for outstanding revival, and Anna Deavere Smith’s “Notes From The Field” took the title for solo show.

The 32nd annual Lucille Lortel Awards were handed out May 7 in a ceremony hosted by Taran Killam. The full list of winners follows.

RECIPIENTS OF THE 2017 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS

Outstanding Play

Oslo

Outstanding Musical

The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Revival

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Solo Show

Notes From The Field

Outstanding Director

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Outstanding Choreographer

David Dorfman, Indecent

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Randy Graff, The Babylon Line

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Joel Perez, Sweet Charity

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Outstanding Scenic Design

Laura Jellinek, A Life

Outstanding Costume Design

Susan Hilferty, Love, Love, Love

Outstanding Lighting Design

Mark Barton, Signature Plays: Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés’ Drowning, Adrienne Kennedy’s Funnyhouse of a Negro

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, A Life

Outstanding Projection Design

Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

William Ivey Long

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

Lynn Nottage

Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award

Harold Wolpert