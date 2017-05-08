Tony Nominated ‘Oslo’ Tops Off Broadway’s Lortel Awards (Full List)

Legit Editor @GCoxVariety
oslo review broadway
T. Charles Erickson

Oslo,” the play by J.T. Rogers that’s currently in the running for seven Tony Awards including best play, topped the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, snagging four trophies including the top award for outstanding play.

Related

Oslo Broadway

How Broadway’s ‘Oslo’ Makes a Thriller Out of Diplomacy

The Lortels honor Off Broadway work, and “Oslo” was eligible in its initial production last summer in Lincoln Center Theater’s Off Broadway space, prior to its transfer this spring to Broadway. At the Lortels, the show also won awards for director (Bartlett Sher), lead actress (Jennifer Ehle) and featured actor (Michael Aronov). Among its competition was “Indecent,” the Paula Vogel play that’s also part of this year’s Tony races.

“The Band’s Visit,” the well-reviewed musical that producers hope to move to Broadway, earned the Lortel for outstanding musical, beating a field of contestants that also included “Dear Evan Hansen,” a current frontrunner for the Tony. Another Tony favorite from that show, Ben Platt of ” Evan Hansen,” won the Lortel for lead actor in a musical.

The small-scale, environmental revival of “Sweeney Todd” notched the honor for outstanding revival, and Anna Deavere Smith’s “Notes From The Field” took the title for solo show.

The 32nd annual Lucille Lortel Awards were handed out May 7 in a ceremony hosted by Taran Killam. The full list of winners follows.

RECIPIENTS OF THE 2017 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS
Outstanding Play
Oslo

Outstanding Musical
The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Revival
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Solo Show
Notes From The Field

Outstanding Director
Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Outstanding Choreographer
David Dorfman, Indecent

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Randy Graff, The Babylon Line

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Joel Perez, Sweet Charity

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Outstanding Scenic Design
Laura Jellinek, A Life

Outstanding Costume Design
Susan Hilferty, Love, Love, Love

Outstanding Lighting Design
Mark Barton, Signature Plays: Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés’ Drowning, Adrienne Kennedy’s Funnyhouse of a Negro

Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, A Life

Outstanding Projection Design
Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone

HONORARY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award
William Ivey Long

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Lynn Nottage

Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award
Harold Wolpert

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Legit News from Variety

Loading
ad