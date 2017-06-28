Lincoln Center Festival Director Nigel Redden to Step Down

Nigel Redden, the longtime chief of the annual Lincoln Center Festival, will step down from his post in the fall after a tenure of nearly 20 years.

The summer festival, which mostly takes place on and around the Upper West Side campus of Lincoln Center, has hosted a number of notable performing arts events over the years, including Sydney Theater Company productions starring Cate Blanchett (“Uncle Vanya” in 2012 and “The Maids” in 2014); “DruidSynge,” the 2006 marathon of all the plays by J.M. Synge performed by the Druid Theater Company; and a string of productions from Simon McBurney and his company Complicite. Opera, dance and performing arts companies from Japan, Korea, Mongolia, the Caribbean and Africa have also gotten showcases in the festival.

Redden, who joined the fest in 1994 as consultant and exec producer before becoming its director in 1998, is also the general director of  Spoleto Festival USA, and will continue in that post after he departs Lincoln Center. After his exit from the New York institution, he’ll focus on expanding Spoleto USA while also working on other artistic projects.

On the 2017 slate for  the Lincoln Center Festival are theater productions including Improbable’s “Opening Skinner’s Box” and Syrian playwright Mohammad Al Attar’s “While I Was Waiting,” as well as performances by the Bolshoi Ballet and saxophonist-composer Ornette Coleman, among others.

Redden departs the festival in fall 2017, with no word yet on who will replace him.

 

