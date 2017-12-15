You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces the Hamildrops (the ‘Hamilton’ Mixtape Vol. 2) With ‘Ben Franklin’s Song,’ Featuring The Decemberists (Listen)

Jem Aswad

On Friday morning, a press release arrived from “Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda announcing The Hamildrops, which is basically a long-term mixtape, with unspecified “new ‘Hamilton’ content” to be released monthly for the next year. In December 2016 Mirana released “The Hamilton Mixtape,” essentially a covers album featuring Kelly Clarkson, Nas, the Roots, Alicia Keys, Regina Spektor and others, and promised a second volume — this series is basically that.

The first installment is an F-bomb-filled new song with lyrics by Miranda and music by the Decemberists — listen below.

Miranda explains in this statement:

“SOME REQUIRED READING ON THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE & NEW HAMILTON MUSIC.

“A year ago this month we released The Hamilton Mixtape. It was the culmination of so many dreams come true. Every artist, every interpretation represented the original impulse I had for this story, even before this thing was a musical.

“I know I promised you a Hamilton Mixtape Vol. 2, but nothing’s gonna match those songs in that order, beautifully sequenced by @J.period, at that moment in December 2016.

“ALL THAT BEING SAID… I STILL HAVE ALL THIS DOPE NEW SH*T TO SHARE WITH YOU.

“So today, we begin THE HAMILDROPS. We’re gonna drop some new Hamilton content, every month, through December 2018. Something new, every month.

“LET’S BEGIN! DECEMBER’S #HAMILDROP. ‘member how I said I once wrote some Decemberists-esque lyrics for a Ben Franklin tune, but never set ‘em to music? So I sent the lyrics to @ColinMeloy.

“And HE set it to music as only he and his crew can. It absolutely blew me away. Went BACK to write lyrics for a bridge for him. He took it to @The Decemberists & they brought Ben Franklin to life.

“So enjoy BEN FRANKLIN’S SONG. Music by The Decemberists, Lyrics by yours truly. Available now.  #Hamildrops

“Siempre, Lin-Manuel”

