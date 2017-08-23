John Leguizamo’s ‘Latin History for Morons’ to Make Broadway Move

Theater Editor @GCoxVariety
Latin History for Morons review
Joan Marcus

Latin History for Morons,” the John Leguizamo solo show that played Off Broadway earlier this year, will move uptown for a Broadway run that begins in October at Studio 54.

Nelle Nugent and Kenneth Teaton — producers of shows including “The Trip to Bountiful” and the upcoming revival of “M. Butterfly” starring Clive Owen — produce “Latin History for Morons” on Broadway with Berkeley Repertory Theater and at Off Broadway’s Public Theater, where the show had its premiere productions. Tony Taccone (“Bridge & Tunnel,” “Wishful Drinking”), the artistic director at Berkeley Rep, will return to direct.

Related

Latin History for Morons review

Off Broadway Review: John Leguizamo’s ‘Latin History for Morons’

“Latin History” will be the latest Broadway stint for one of Leguizamo’s solo shows, following “Freak” (1998), “Sexaholix” (2001) and “Ghetto Klown” (2011); “Mambo Mouth” (1990) and “Spic-O-Rama” (1992) were seen Off Broadway. His latest solo outing was spurred by the lack of Latinos in his son’s American history class, and speeds through three millennia of history beginning with the Aztecs.

“Latin History for Morons” has lined up a limited Broadway run that begins previews Oct. 19 ahead of a Nov. 15 opening. The show is currently set to end its engagement Feb. 4, with the upcoming revival of “Children of a Lesser God,” starring Joshua Jackson, starting previews there in April.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Legit News from Variety

    Loading
    ad