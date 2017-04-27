‘Hamilton’ parody ‘Spamilton’ to Play at Kirk Douglas Theater

Center Theatre Group has just released its upcoming 2017-2018 production docket, slated to kick off this fall at its longtime native venue, the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City. This year marks Center Theatre Group’s 14th season on the Douglas stage, and the lineup is, accordingly, stacked.

“This is a diverse season of productions at the Douglas,” says Center Theatre Group’s artistic director, Michael Ritchie. “But one thing they all have in common is that they resonate with the arts and culture of Los Angeles.”

The season launches with the world premiere of Obi-winning playwright and famed humorist Paul Rudnick’s “Big Night”, followed by the west coast premiere of Gerard Alessandrini’s musical parody “Spamilton” (a pithy satirical play on the Broadway blockbuster, which Lin-Manuel Miranda lauded for its comedic prowess).

In the new year, CTG will produce Quiara Alegria Hudes’ “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue,” the 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist, which The New York Times praised as a “rare and rewarding thing: a theater work that succeeds on every level, while creating something new.” Hudes’ play, which traces the legacy of war as it is passed down through three generations of a Puerto Rican family, is the first installment in a trilogy series. Center Theatre Group will also produce the second installment — Hudes’ Pulitzer-winning “Water by the Spoonful” — in conjunction with “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” at the Mark Taper Forum.

The season culminates next spring with the return of Block Party: Celebrating Los Angeles Theater, which selects three productions from smaller local theaters to produce on the Douglas stage. After a successful first go-round, the theater group has decided to revive the series for a second season, and will be accepting applications from theater companies in the greater Los Angeles area through May 30.

“This season’s productions are guaranteed to keep people talking,” says Ritchie. “At times they may change the way you see your neighbor, at other times they may change the lyrics you sing to your favorite tune – but over the course of the season they will make you laugh, cry, dance and explore the countless theatrical opportunities the city has to offer.”

Center Theatre Group’s upcoming season will roll out as follows:

“Big Night” by Paul Rudnick (Sept. 3 – Oct. 1)



“Spamilton” by Gerard Alessandrini (Nov. 5 – Dec. 31)

“Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” by Quiara Alegria Hudes (Jan. 27 – Feb. 25)

“The Second Annual Block Party: Celebrating Los Angeles Theater” (March 29 – May 20)

The new season begins Sept. 3 and runs through May 20, 2018 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.