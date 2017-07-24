Broadway Box Office: Brendon Urie Shines Up ‘Kinky Boots’

The addition of a star to a long-running Broadway show doesn’t always pay off — but sometimes it does, as the summertime stint of Brendon Urie in “Kinky Boots” has reminded observers of the Broadway box office.

“Kinky Boots” ($1,452,591) posted its highest weekly gross since the 2014 holiday season last week, thanks to the fans of Urie and Panic! that turn out en masse for the show and clog the stage door after every performance. Urie has always been theatrically inclined, so it wasn’t much of a stretch to get his fans in the door of a Broadway theater — and his limited run in the production has helped rejuvenate a musical that has seen sales soften somewhat since its 2013 opening.

Also doing well last week was “A Doll’s House, Part 2” ($646,910), logging its highest week yet as most of the show’s original cast members, including Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, played their last. Julie White steps into the role of Nora Helmer beginning July 25; how well the show’s box office weathers the cast change will serve as a good indicator of how much brand equity the title built up during its highly publicized Tony campaign.

With “Oslo” gone as of the previous week, the Broadway slate was down a show but the grosses held fairly steady, with gains posted at the majority of titles and the addition of an extra ninth show at “Aladdin” ($1,839,957) throwing additional coin into the pot. The Street’s cumulative tally added up to $31.4 million for 29 shows (down about $500,000 from the previous week), with attendance slipping slightly to 262,838, or about 91% of overall capacity.

The Broadway chart seems to have equalized for the moment in terms of which newer titles are big sellers (like “Dear Evan Hansen,” which earned $1,663,201) and which are shaping up into more modest earners (like “Groundhog Day,” with $695,455). But don’t get too comfortable — there’s a new addition on the way later this week, as Michael Moore’s solo outing, “The Terms of My Surrender,” starts previews Friday.