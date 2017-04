Kevin Spacey will host the 2017 Tony Awards. The film actor has a long association with theater, and spent several years as the artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London. He won a 1991 Tony Award for his performance in “Lost in Yonkers.”

He’ll headline a June 11 ceremony in which the lead contenders are shaping up to be “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Come From Away” and “Natasha, Pierre and Great Comet of 1812,” among others.

