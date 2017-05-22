Kevin Brockman Joins Second Stage Theater Board of Directors

Kevin Brockman, executive vice president of global communications for Disney/ABC Television Group, has joined Second Stage Theater’s Board of Directors.

Second Stage Theater, a theater company that produces new plays and revivals of contemporary American plays, produced the Tony-nominated musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Second Stage Board of Directors,” artistic director Carole Rothman said. “His years of expertise and his many professional relationships in the entertainment industry will be a very welcome asset to our board, especially as we embark on our first Broadway season.”

Before beginning his career in television communications, Brockman worked in media relations and corporate communications at Radio City Music Hall Productions. He led a number of public relations campaigns for concerts, theater, television specials and corporate events. He’s been in his current role at Disney/ABC since March 2008.

“I started my career in theatrical publicity, so joining the Board of Second Stage feels a bit like coming home,” Brockman said. “I’m honored to be a part of this storied organization and to bring my experience to bear on its behalf.”

The not-for-profit theater company is moving into the Helen Hayes Theater on Broadway next season for the run of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero.” The play will be directed by Trip Cullman and stars Chris Evans in his Broadway debut along with Michael Cera. The season will also include the New York premiere of Young Jean Lee’s “Straight White Men,” directed by Anna B. Shapiro.