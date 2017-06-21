Kenny Wax Named New President of Society of London Theater

Kenny Wax, the British producer who is currently represented on Broadway with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” has been appointed the new president of the Society of London Theater, the U.K.’s equivalent to the Broadway League.

As president, Wax and SOLT chief executive Julian Bird will head up the nonprofit organization that represents London’s theater industry similar to the way that the League, the trade association of Broadway producers and presenters, represents American theater producers. SOLT produces the annual Olivier Awards (London’s version of the Tonys), and spearheads promotional initiatives including Kids Week.

In London, Wax has “Play That Goes Wrong,” “The Play About a Bank Robbery” and “La Strada” all currently running, all well as touring productions of shows including “Around the World in 80 Days” and an upcoming U.S. tour of “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.” He founded Kenny Wax Ltd. in 1997, and is now the head of Kenny Wax Productions and its all-ages arm, Kenny Wax Family Entertainment.

At SOLT, Wax steps into a post following the end of the three-year term for producer Caro Newling (“Shrek the Musical”), one of the principals in Sam Mendes’ Neal Street Productions.