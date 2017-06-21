Kenny Wax Named New President of Society of London Theater

Legit Editor @GCoxVariety
Kenny Wax
Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

Kenny Wax, the British producer who is currently represented on Broadway with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” has been appointed the new president of the Society of London Theater, the U.K.’s equivalent to the Broadway League.

Related

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child review

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Wins a Record Nine Olivier Awards

As president, Wax and SOLT chief executive Julian Bird will head up the nonprofit organization that represents London’s theater industry similar to the way that the League, the trade association of Broadway producers and presenters, represents American theater producers. SOLT produces the annual Olivier Awards (London’s version of the Tonys), and spearheads promotional initiatives including Kids Week.

In London, Wax has “Play That Goes Wrong,” “The Play About a Bank Robbery” and “La Strada” all currently running, all well as touring productions of shows including “Around the World in 80 Days” and an upcoming U.S. tour of “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.” He founded Kenny Wax Ltd. in 1997, and is now the head of Kenny Wax Productions and its all-ages arm, Kenny Wax Family Entertainment.

At SOLT, Wax steps into a post following the end of the three-year term for producer Caro Newling (“Shrek the Musical”), one of the principals in Sam Mendes’ Neal Street Productions.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Legit News from Variety

    Loading
    ad