Joshua Jackson to Star in Broadway Revival of ‘Children of a Lesser God’

Joshua Jackson will headline a new Broadway revival of the Mark Medoff play “Children of a Lesser God,” starring in a production that makes the move to New York following a well-received run over the summer at the Berkshire Theatre Group.

Kenny Leon, who directed the Tony-winning 2014 revival of “A Raisin in the Sun,” helms the revival, which will also star Broadway newcomer Lauren Ridloff. The actress reprises her turn in the part that won a Tony for Phyllis Frelich in the play’s 1980 run on Broadway and an Academy Award for Marlee Matlin for her role in the 1986 movie adaptation.

The play centers on a new instructor (Jackson) at a school for the deaf, and his relationship with a deaf woman (Ridloff) on staff there. The 1980 Broadway stint won the Tony that year for best play as well as trophies for its two lead actors (Frelich and John Rubinstein).

Jackson makes his Broadway debut in “Children of the Lesser God.” In 2016 he starred Off Broadway in Lydia Diamond’s play “Smart People,” also directed by Leon with a cast that included Mahershala Ali and Tessa Thompson.

Hal Luftig (“Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”) produces “Children of a Lesser God” in a run that begins previews March 22 ahead of an April 11 opening at Studio 54.