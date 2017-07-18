Josh Lucas to Star Opposite Uma Thurman in ‘The Parisian Woman’ on Broadway

Josh Lucas will star opposite Uma Thurman in “The Parisian Woman,” the upcoming Broadway production of a play by “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon.

The actor (“American Psycho,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) last appeared on Broadway as the Gentleman Caller in the 2005 revival of “The Glass Menagerie,” and prior to that starred in the 1997 Off Broadway staging of “Corpus Christie.” He joins Thurman in Willimon’s play about a D.C. socialite (Thurman) facing an uncertain time for her marriage and for the political life of her nation.

Based on a 19th century French play by Henri Becque, “Parisian Woman” was first staged in 2013,but the new Broadway staging is set after the 2016 presidential election. Pam MacKinnon (“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”), who directed the play’s premiere at South Coast Repertory Theater, returns to direct the show on Broadway.

Gearing up for a Nov. 30 opening night at a theater still to be announced, “Parisian Woman” is produced by Marc Routh, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch, and Steve Traxler.

Lucas’s upcoming film projects include “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House,” Peter Landesman’s upcoming movie about Deep Throat, as well as John Hyam’s “All Square” and indie “Guardian Angel.”