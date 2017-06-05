Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ Musical Sets Broadway Theater, Dates

Escape to Margaritaville,” the Jimmy Buffett musical currently running at the La Jolla Playhouse  in California, will escape to Broadway next year, landing at the Marquis Theater in spring 2018 after stints in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago this fall.

Christopher Ashley, whose is currently nominated for a Tony for his staging of sleeper success “Come From Away,” directs the show, which has claimed the Marquis now that Gloria Estefan musical “On Your Feet!” has posted its closing notice. Ashley is artistic director at La Jolla; “Come From Away” also played the theater prior to Broadway.

Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman and Beth Williams produce “Margaritaville,” which aims to get Buffett’s enthusiastic fans, known as Parrot Heads, to the box office. The score is drawn from Buffett’s catalog of tunes, which includes “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Volcano” and “Come Monday.”

“My Name is Earl” creator Greg Garcia and actor-writer Mike O’Malley (“Glee”) write the book, which follows a bartender named Tully who falls for a career-minded tourist. No casting for the Broadway production has been set, but the La Jolla cast is led by Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff.

“Escape to Margaritaville” will begin previews Feb. 16, 2018 ahead of a March 15, 2018 opening.

 

