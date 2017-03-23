Jerry Seinfeld will produce “Letters From a Nut by Ted L. Nancy,” a new stage show based on the series of books by Ted L. Nancy, otherwise known as comedian Barry Marder. The show will premiere this summer as part of the Spotlight Entertainment Series of independently produced works at L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse.

Seinfeld, who wrote the introduction to the 1997 book “Letters From a Nut,” has been involved in New York stage productions in the past, directing “Colin Quinn: Long Story Short” on Broadway in 2010 as well as the 2015 Off Broadway run of “Colin Quinn: The New York Story.” The probably pseudonymous Pierre Balloon directs “Letters from a Nut,” which will star Marder alongside Beth Kennedy and Sam Kwasman.

The show chronicles Nancy’s epistolary interactions regarding poker-faced requests for absurdities including a city permit for his Electronic Nose Blowing Machine, or a Nordstrom mannequin that look like his neighbor’s dead wife. Along with the seven-book series, Nancy’s exploits have also been the subject a web series of animated shorts called “Scammers,” and Marder has shown up in an episode of Seinfeld’s “Comedians in the Car Getting Coffee.”

“Letters From a Nut” begins previews June 23 prior to a June 28 opening at the Geffen, where the production will run through July 30.