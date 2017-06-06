Jason Alexander to Star in Off Broadway Play ‘The Portuguese Kid’

Legit Editor @GCoxVariety
Jason Alexander Broadway
Ryan Miller/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Alexander, the “Seinfeld” alum who won a 1989 Tony Award for “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” will return to the New York stage this fall, starring in the world premiere of “The Portuguese Kid,” a new play by John Patrick Shanley.

Related

The Children Broadway

Manhattan Theater Club Adds ‘The Children’ to Broadway’s 2017-18 Season

Alexander, who appeared in the original production of “Merrily We Roll Along” and was last on Broadway in Larry David comedy “Fish in the Dark,” plays a low-rent lawyer whose latest client, a Greek widow, sets off a comic spiral that also includes his Croatian mother and a couple of young lovers. Shanley, who won a Tony for “Doubt” and an Oscar for “Moonstruck,” was last on the New York stage with his play “Outside Mullingar.”

Like “Mullingar” and “Doubt,” “The Portuguese Kid” is also produced by New York’s nonprofit Manhattan Theater Club, which will stage “Portuguese Kid” in its Off Broadway space at New York City Center. The play is part of a 2017-18 season at MTC that will also include Harold Prince revue “Prince of Broadway” and Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Children” on Broadway.

“The Portuguese Kid” begins previews Sept. 19 ahead of an Oct. 24 opening. Casting and creative team details — including the director — remain to be set

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Legit News from Variety

    Loading
    ad