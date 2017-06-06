Jason Alexander to Star in Off Broadway Play ‘The Portuguese Kid’

Jason Alexander, the “Seinfeld” alum who won a 1989 Tony Award for “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” will return to the New York stage this fall, starring in the world premiere of “The Portuguese Kid,” a new play by John Patrick Shanley.

Alexander, who appeared in the original production of “Merrily We Roll Along” and was last on Broadway in Larry David comedy “Fish in the Dark,” plays a low-rent lawyer whose latest client, a Greek widow, sets off a comic spiral that also includes his Croatian mother and a couple of young lovers. Shanley, who won a Tony for “Doubt” and an Oscar for “Moonstruck,” was last on the New York stage with his play “Outside Mullingar.”

Like “Mullingar” and “Doubt,” “The Portuguese Kid” is also produced by New York’s nonprofit Manhattan Theater Club, which will stage “Portuguese Kid” in its Off Broadway space at New York City Center. The play is part of a 2017-18 season at MTC that will also include Harold Prince revue “Prince of Broadway” and Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Children” on Broadway.

“The Portuguese Kid” begins previews Sept. 19 ahead of an Oct. 24 opening. Casting and creative team details — including the director — remain to be set