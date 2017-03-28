Janeane Garofalo will make her Broadway debut in the Roundabout Theater Company’s upcoming production of “Marvin’s Room,” starring alongside Lili Taylor and Celia Weston in the 1990 play by Scott McPherson.

Garofalo will play Lee, a single mother who is raising a teenage son. During the play, Lee reunites with her estranged sister Bessie (Taylor), who cares for the sisters’ father and their aunt (Weston), when Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia. Taylor (“American Crime”) hasn’t appeared on Broadway since a 1997 production of “The Three Sisters,” and Weston was last there in the 2000 revival of “True West.” Further casting for “Marvin’s Room” remains to be announced.

McPherson’s play has never run on Broadway, although it played Off Broadway in 1991. A 1996 movie version starred Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton and Leonardo DiCaprio. The Broadway staging will be directed by Anne Kaufman (“Detroit”), the Off Broadway regular who is making her Broadway debut.

“Marvin’s Room” will begin previews June 8 ahead of a June 29 opening. The timing wil make the play the first of production of the 2017-18 Broadway season to open.

The show joins a Roundabout slate for the 2017-18 season that already includes a trio of Off Broadway outings by writers including Joshua Harmon (“Significant Other”), Anna Ziegler and Lindsey Ferrentino.