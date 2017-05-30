‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical By Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody to Premiere Next Year

Alanis Morissette’s Grammy-winning 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” will soon hit the stage, with the premiere of a new musical featuring Morisette and Glen Ballard’s tunes and a book by Diablo Cody bowing at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass. in 2018.

The show — which was in the works as far back as 2013, with a different creative team — will be directed by A.R.T. artistic director Diane Paulus, the Broadway regular (“Porgy and Bess,” “Hair”) whose staging of another show from a pop songwriter, Sara Bareilles’ “Waitress,” has been one of the successes of the 2015-16 season. Details are scant on the musical version of “Jagged Little Pill,” other than the fact that it’ll include well-known songs from the album including “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic.”

The world premiere of the musical will finish up the 2017-18 season at A.R.T., which will also include the debuts of “Burn All Night,” a synth-pop musical about four lost souls with book and lyrics by actor-writer Andy Mientus (“Smash”); “Warhol Capote,” Rob Roth’s play, directed by Michael Mayer (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Spring Awakening”), drawn from the transcripts of conversations between Andy Warhol and Truman Capote about the Broadway play they wanted to write together; “The White Card,” a new play by writer Claudia Rankine (“Citizen,” “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely”); and Ifeoma Fafunwa’s look at the lives of Nigerian women, “Hear Word! Naija Woman Talk True.”

In recent years, A.R.T. has become a stop for a number of shows on the way to Broadway, including current Tony contender “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” as well as “Waitress,” “Finding Neverland,” “Pippin” and director John Tiffany’s revival of “The Glass Menagerie.”

“Jagged Little Pill” will be the final production of A.R.T.’s upcoming season, beginning performances in May 2018 at the theater’s Loeb Drama Center.