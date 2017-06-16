Is Bruce Springsteen Headed for Broadway?

Move over, “Dear Evan Hansen”: Bruce Springsteen may be heading to the Great White Way this fall.

The New York Post reports Springsteen is set to play an eight-week run at the Walter Kerr Theatre beginning in November. A source tells the paper that the show will be a “pared down version of the set he usually performs in huge arenas all over the world.

“He wants to play a smaller house,” the source said. “He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway.”

Reached by Variety, a rep for Springsteen said no information was available.

The 975-seat venue could be a setting for Springsteen to showcase new music from the still-unreleased solo record Springsteen talked about prior to his 2016 “The River” tour with the E Street Band.

“The project I’ve been working on is more of a solo project,” he told E Street Radio. “It wasn’t a project I was going to probably take the band out on. So I said, ‘Gee, that’s going to push the band playing again until a ways in the future.’ It’ll be nice to get some playing in so you don’t wind up being two or three years between E Street tours. This will give us a chance to get out there and stretch our muscles a little bit.”

