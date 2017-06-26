Broadway Box Office: ‘Indecent’ Gets New Lease on Life

Looks like “Indecent” really does deserve that new lease on life. The play, which had been set to close June 25 despite winning two Tony Awards, surged at the Broadway box office last week — making it clear why producers gave the show a reprieve just three days before what would have been its final performance.

Sales for “Indecent” ($606,137) jumped a whopping in 60% in what would have been considered last-minute business until producers, encouraged by the response, opted to stick around a bit longer. Box office and attendance, which hit 95% last week, may not continue to reach the same heights in the coming weeks — the show now runs through Aug. 6 — but the down-to-the-wire rescue at least drew some attention to the production, which has previously had trouble turning heads.

The revival of Noel Coward’s play “Present Laughter” ($855,228) also jumped notably, following the Tony win for Kevin Kline in the lead role. Pulitzer winner “Sweat” ($411,995) got a boost, too, with sales up 50% (and attendance approaching full capacity) in advance of its Sunday closing.

Among other plays, “1984” ($337,503) capitalized on the press it’s gotten for the reaction some faint-hearted theatergoers are reportedly having to its graphic content: It saw sales rise even in a week that accommodated press performances and its opening night. “A Doll’s House, Part 2” ($504,782) downticked but still looked healthy, while Tony winner “Oslo” ($737,558) also slipped a bit.

Musicals “Hamilton” ($3,043,232) and “Hello, Dolly!” ($2,305,481, another new high) remained at the top of the Top 10. “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” ($1,353,993) continued strong in one of its final weeks before big-ticket draw Josh Groban departs; “Sunset Boulevard” ($1,124,910) jumped in its final week on the boards; and Tony champ “Dear Evan Hansen” ($1,286,866) upticked too.

Overall Broadway sales rose by about $750,000 to $35.3 million for 34 shows playing, with attendance up a notch to 301,124. One more summertime play opening is on the way this week, with the Roundabout’s nonprofit production of “Marvin’s Room” ($214,401) bowing Thursday.