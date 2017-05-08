‘In & Of Itself,’ Produced by Neil Patrick Harris, Extends Off Broadway Run

“In & Of Itself,” the solo show starring illusionist Derek DelGaudio and backed by a team of Hollywood veterans that includes Neil Patrick Harris, has proven successful enough in a crowded theater season to add an 11-week extension to its run, ensuring the production will now play through the summer.

Produced by Harris and his Prediction Productions alongside TV vet Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment and Gary Goddard Entertainment, “In & Of Itself” began performances in New York in April. Prior to that, the show, directed by Frank Oz, premiered at L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse, where it also played an extended run.

DelGaudio was previously seen Off Broadway in 2013 outing “Nothing to Hide,” which Werner (“The Cosby Show,” “Roseanne”) also produced. Werner said he first discovered DelGaudio in the initial L.A. run of “Nothing to Hide,” and has since worked with him on a potential TV project for HBO.

“Derek is really advancing the form,” Werner said. “He’s weaving story into his performance, so you get a much more thoughtful evening that resonates, rather than just, ‘Hey, did you just see this or that particular magic trick?’ “

Werner said “Nothing to Hide” made a profit, which is a rare feat in the commercially challenging environment of Off Broadway. Capitalization costs for “In & Of Itself” rang at under $1 million, according to the producer, and the 11-week extension increases the chance the show will make it into the black.

Originally scheduled to end its run June 18, “In & Of Itself” will now run through Sept. 3 at the Daryl Roth Theater.