‘Frozen’ Star Idina Menzel to Star Off Broadway in New Play ‘Skintight’

Idina Menzel, the “Frozen” star and “Wicked” Tony winner who was also one of the leads in Lifetime’s “Beaches,” will star Off Broadway in “Skintight,” the new play by Joshua Harmon (“Significant Other”).

Menzel, last on stage in New York in “If/Then,” will play Jodi, the woman at the center of a tight knot of relationships that also includes her fashion-designer father, his young new boy toy and Jodi’s 20-year-old son. Tackling the subjects of youth and beauty, the play is the latest by Harmon, whose “Significant Other” had a brief run on Broadway earlier this year after its well-reviewed bow at the Roundabout Theater Company.

The Roundabout, which also produced Harmon’s breakout play “Bad Jews,” produces “Skintight” as part of a 2017-18 Off Broadway season that also includes new projects from Anna Ziegler (“Photograph 51”) and Lindsey Ferrentino (“Ugly Lies the Bone”). The upcoming lineup at the Roundabout will also includes the recently announced Broadway revival of “Time and the Conways” as well as a Broadway staging of “Marvin’s Room” (with Janeane Garofalo and Lili Taylor) and Jireh Breon Holder’s “Too Heavy for Your Pocket” in the company’s Underground space.

“Skintight” begins previews May 31, 2018, prior to a June 21, 2018 opening at the Laura Pels Theater.