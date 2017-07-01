The Best Celebrity #Ham4All Videos: Ed Helms, Lea Michele and More Cover ‘Hamilton’

Hollywood did not throw away its shot to participate in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s #Ham4All challenge.

When Miranda announced a charity campaign on Twitter on Monday for donations to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, some of the top talents in show business took to the social media platform to spit a few bars of the Tony-winning musical. In addition to a $10 donation earning chances to win tickets to the opening night performance of “Hamilton” in Los Angeles, Miranda invited participants to post videos of themselves signing a tune from the hit Broadway production.

Ed Helms broke it down on the banjo with an iconic cover of the satirical pop-inspired “You’ll Be Back,” ending the song with his signature line as “The Office’s” Andy Bernard, “Ra-da-dit-di-doo.”

Twitter-less “Hamilton” alum Jonathan Groff, who was joined by none other than Miranda himself, chose not to reprise his Tony-nominated role of King George III, but rather of Hamilton’s sister-in-law Angelica Schuyler in “Satisfied.”

Groff nominated his “Spring Awakening” co-star Lea Michele, who jokingly used the video as her audition for Aaron Burr by singing a soulful rendition of “Dear Theodosia.”

Ben Stiller and his daughter chose a less-traditional snippet, assuming the roles of Burr and Hamilton, respectively, to perform a section from the middle of the track “Nonstop.”

Josh Groban took a stab at the powerful ballad originally sung by Hamilton’s wife, Eliza, with “Burn.”

“Parks and Recreation’s” Ben Schwartz did a Miranda medley, switching off between the opening number from “Hamilton” and opener in Miranda’s other Tony-winning show, “In the Heights.”

Weird Al Yankovic used his accordion for Thomas Jefferson’s show-stopping intro, “What Did I Miss?”

Actor J. Quinton Johnson harmonized with himself as he took on a number of roles in “Aaron Burr, Sir.”

The #Ham4All Challenge runs June 26-July 31. “Hamilton” will be starting performances at the Pantages in L.A. Aug. 11 ahead of an opening night set for Aug. 16.

