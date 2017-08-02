Meet the Wizards of Broadway’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Seven members of the West End company of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will open the Broadway production in the spring, including Olivier winners Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle.

That trio and four other British actors will lead the cast of one of the most hotly anticipated productions of the Broadway season. The newest chapter in J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” saga wowed both audiences and critics when it opened last summer, and went on to win a record nine Oliviers, including the trophies for Parker (as a grown-up Harry), Dumezwani (as Hermione) and Boyle, who plays Scorpius, the son of Harry’s old nemesis, Draco Malfoy.

On Broadway, Sam Clemmett will reprise his role as Harry and Ginny’s son, Albus, alongside Paul Thornley (Ron), Poppy Miller (Ginny), and Alex Price (Draco). Byron Jennings, Kathryn Meisle and David Abeles are among the new actors joining the hefty cast of 28.

With a story by Rowling, Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany (“Once,” “The Glass Menagerie”) and a script by Thorne, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” picks up some 20 years after the events of hte novels and centers on a threat from the past that both the adults, now members of the Ministry of Magic, and their children at Hogwarts must confront.

Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions produce “Cursed Child” on Broadway, which opens at the Lyric Theater April 22. Tickets go on sale Oct. 12 through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, following a registration period set for Oct. 1-5. The system is new to Broadway, and represents an attempt to cut down on the bots and scalpers that will undoubtedly try to snap up as many tickets to the show as they can.