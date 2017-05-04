‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Sets Broadway Dates

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the West End smash that extends the uber-popular “Harry Potter” franchise to the stage, has officially made a date with Broadway, setting its opening night for late April 2018.

“Harry Potter,” which earned raves in London and won a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards, is anticipated to prove equally successful on Broadway, where the industry is betting it becomes an attention-getting, galvanizing hit. It’s not the only big-name production on the docket for that spring; Disney Theatrical Production’s stage version of “Frozen” is also due to bow in spring 2018.

In London, the two-part “Cursed Child,” which consists of two full-length parts seen over the course of one full day or on consecutive evenings, pulled off the rare trick of pleasing both “Potter” fans, who flock to the West End outpost from around the world, and critics, who found much to admire. John Tiffany (“Once,” “The Glass Menagerie”) directs a script by Jack Thorne, from a story crafted by “Potter” creator J.K. Rowling with Thorne and Tiffany.

The storyline picks up after the final scene in the seventh “Harry Potter” novel, following Harry, Hermione and Ron as adults while tracing the exploits of their children at Hogwarts. No casting has yet been announced for the New York staging. On the West End, the show’s cast includes Jamie Parker, Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni, who all won Oliviers for their performances.

Produced by Sonia Friedman (“Dreamgirls”), Colin Callender (“Lucky Guy”) and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will open April 22, 2018 at the Lyric Theater, currently undergoing renovations to accommodate the production. An exact start date for previews has not yet been set, but it’ll likely fall sometime in late March.