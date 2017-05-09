Hamptons International Film Festival to Honor Julie Andrews

The Hamptons International Film Festival will honor actress Julie Andrews with the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of its 25th anniversary festival, running Columbus Day weekend from Oct. 5-9.

The awards presentation will take place Oct. 7 after a screening of Oscar-winning film “Victor/Victoria,” which stars Andrews, presented by HIFF and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Andrews will be present to receive the award as well as participate in a post-screening conversation with HIFF co-chairman Alec Baldwin.

“Julie Andrews is a true icon and captured the hearts and imaginations of children and adults alike the moment she first appeared on screen in ‘Mary Poppins,'” Baldwin said. “Since then she has never ceased to amaze and stands as a true role model and inspiration. We are proud to honor her at the festival and celebrate her incredible career.”

Andrews rose to prominence with her iconic Broadway roles in “My Fair Lady” and “Camelot.” She went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her film debut as the titular character in “Mary Poppins,” as well as a Golden Globe for her role as Maria Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.” She is also a Kennedy Center Honoree, Disney Legends inductee, and recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, and was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for her services to the performing arts.

Andrews is also a children’s book author with over 30 publications. She recently began a Netflix series “Julie’s Greenroom,” which introduces children to the fine arts.