Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, three actresses from the original cast of “Hamilton,” will perform “America the Beautiful” during the 2017 Super Bowl’s televised pre-game show.

Soo, Goldsberry and Jones originated the roles of the Schuyler sisters, one of whom (Eliza, played by Soo) marries Hamilton while another (Angelica, a role created by Goldsberry) maintains a close relationship with him. The trio’s song in the show, “The Schuyler Sisters,” has become one of the best-known tunes to come out of the Broadway megahit.

None of the three actresses are currently in the show, which now stars Javier Munoz and Brandon Victor Dixon in the lead roles of Hamilton and Aaron Burr. Soo is gearing up to star in the Broadway musical “Amelie,” Goldsberry will soon to appear in Netflix series “Altered Carbon” and Jones departed the show to pursue other projects.

The trio of “Hamilton” actresses, who have become favorites of the musical’s many “Hamilfans,” join a Super Bowl entertainment lineup that already includes Luke Bryan singing the national anthem and Lady Gaga headlining the half time show. Typically the most-watched TV programming of the year, the 2017 Super Bowl is set for Feb. 5.