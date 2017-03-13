Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash “Hamilton” will continue to conquer the world — or at least the U.S. — with a second national tour, launching next year in Seattle before moving on to Vegas and Cleveland, among other stops.

The second touring company will be the fourth “Hamilton” production to play concurrently in the U.S., joining incarnations of the show running on Broadway, in Chicago, and in a first national tour, which recently began performances in San Francisco before a move to L.A. later this year. There’s also a London staging gearing up to bow in the fall.

“Hamilton” is proliferating as the demand for the ultra-hot musical shows no sign of slowing. On Broadway, the production consistently plays to sold-out crowds and demand is strong enough to fuel robust sales at premium prices that recently hit a new high. Recent weeks have seen the show’s box office top $3 million even in non-holiday frames.

The new touring production will launch with a six-week run in Seattle starting Feb. 6, 2018, to be followed by stops in Portland, Ore., Salt Lake City, Costa Mesa, Calif., Las Vegas, Des Moines, Cleveland and Minneapolis.

In the Chicago iteration, Wayne Brady appears as Aaron Burr until April 9, while the first tour’s stop in San Francisco is currently in previews ahead of a March 23 press opening.