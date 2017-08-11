‘Hamilton’: There’s an App for That

Broadway smash “Hamilton” is going mobile with the launch of an official app, consolidating resources for the musical across its rapidly expanding portfolio of productions.

The app, available for both iOS and Android, will include a portal to the #Ham4Ham lottery, the daily drawing for $10 tickets to “Hamilton”; digital stickers; a themed “HamCam” filter for photos; news and other content; and a storefront with merch only available on the app. Access to the ticket lottery begins immediately for the national tour, which begins performances in L.A. Aug. 11, with the lotteries for the Broadway staging and the Chicago production to be made available through the app on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, respectively.

Backers of the app, including “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Jeffrey Seller, promise more features will be added in the coming year, including karaoke tracks, augmented reality content and enhancements for the musical’s series of educational performances for high school students. The most interesting of the coming attractions: exclusive access to blocks of tickets that will only be made available through the app.

It’s rare for a Broadway brand to roll out a dedicated app, but it’s worth it for those shows with a widespread fanbase that’s younger-skewing and digitally engaged. “Wicked,” for instance, also has an app available.

In L.A., “Hamilton” is gearing up for an Aug. 16 opening night. A West End iteration opens later this year.

The lottery for the L.A. production makes 40 seats per performance available for $10 a pop, with seat locations varying at each show. Each lottery begins two days before the performance in question and winners are alerted the day before. The lottery can be accessed not only on the official app but also on the Pantages Theater website and via Lucky Seat.