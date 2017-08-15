Broadway Musical ‘Groundhog Day’ to Close in September

“Groundhog Day,” the musical that won over critics and awards voters in the U.K. but never caught on in New York, has posted a Broadway closing notice for September after a run of five months.

With tunes by “Matilda” songwriter Tim Minchin and book by Danny Rubin — who also penned the 1993 movie on which the show is based — “Groundhog Day” earned critical raves at London’s Old Vic and went on to play a West End transfer. Earlier this year the show, staged by “Matilda” director Matthew Warchus, also picked up two major Olivier Awards, one for new musical and one for lead actor Andy Karl.

The musical’s move to Broadway had its share of hiccups, however. A technical malfunction stopped the first preview, and then, during a critics’ performance, Karl suffered a knee injury and finished the performance using a cane. He wore a prominent knee brace at the production’s opening night.

The show was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including new musical and lead actor in a musical, but lost both trophies to season champ “Dear Evan Hansen.” At the box office, the production had a promising first week but has since softened, posting middling numbers for much of the summer.

“Groundhog Day” shutters Sept. 17 at the August Wilson Theater.