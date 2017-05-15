Broadway Box Office: ‘Groundhog Day’ Muscles Up

The Tony nominations have seemingly helped “Groundhog Day” turn heads, with the Broadway musical lifted to its highest weekly tally yet in the wake of seven nods including best musical.

“Groundhog Day” ($926,868) — which also got some press attention from a set malfunction and an injury prior to earning its fair share of upbeat reviews — climbed more than $100,000 compared to the previous week and played to 91% capacity crowds. That makes a month of steady gains, which seems a promising sign as the show heads into the summer-time tourist season armed with a title that’s well-known to general audiences from its movie incarnation.

“Present Laughter” ($853,434), powered by a Tony-nominated performance by Kevin Kline, also was up by 13%, at the Broadway box office, putting the show up near its highest-yet tally and easily outpacing every other non-musical on the Street. That includes “The Price” ($773,910), the Roundabout revival that stars Mark Ruffalo and Tony contender Danny DeVito and reported a hefty gain thanks to last-minute sales prior to its May 14 closing.

Among other titles in the Tony races, Bette Midler megaseller “Hello, Dolly!” ($1,905,569) held onto its No. 2 spot in the Top 10 behind “Hamilton” ($2,823,183), while new-musical rivals “Dear Evan Hansen” ($1,281,329) and “Come From Away” ($1,127,850) remained robust and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” ($1,177,329) returned to the millionaires’ club after star Josh Groban returned from his vacation. Two shows mostly left out of the Tony derby, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” ($1,157,981) and “Anastasia” ($1,089,680), also held strong.

Among the season’s new plays, “Oslo” ($661,485) remained the highest grosser. “Sweat” ($355,923) and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” ($303,665) were on the rise and “Indecent” ($255,289) stayed steady, but all three could use some more momentum to prop up sales.

Overall Broadway cume climbed by about $1 million for $33.9 million for 36 shows on the boards. Attendance upticked slightly to 298,703, or about 86% of the Main Stem’s overall capacity.