Go-Go’s Musical ‘Head Over Heels,’ Produced by Gwyneth Paltrow, Targets Broadway for 2018-19

Broadway’s got the beat: “Head Over Heels,” the musical that takes it score from the catalog of the band The Go-Go’s, has mapped out its road to New York, with a San Francisco run lined up for a spring opening prior to a move to Broadway for the 2018-19 season.

With Gwyneth Paltrow on board as one of its producers, “Head Over Heels” is an unlikely pairing of an Elizabethan romance (based on Philip Sidney’s “Arcadia”) with the pop hits of the all-female band. Jeff Whitty (“Avenue Q”) conceived the show and wrote the original book, which is adapted by James Magruder. Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) directs, with choreography by Spencer Liff (“Hedwig,” “So You Think You Can Dance”).

Familiar tunes in the score include “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed,” as well as solo hits by the band’s frontwoman, Belinda Carlyle (“Mad About You,” “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”). The production premiered in 2015 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and had a developmental workshop at New York Stage and Film the following year.

The new staging reunites several members of the creative team of Mayer’s Tony-winning revival of “Hedwig,” including Liff, set designer Julian Crouch, lighting design Kevin Adams and costume designer Arianne Phillips.

“Head Over Heels” runs April 24-May 20 at the Curran Theater in San Francisco, with the exact dates and theater of the Broadway run still to be announced. Casting also has yet to be set.

Rick Ferrari, Donovan Leitch, Christine Russell, Louise Gund, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy (“Anastasia”) produce alongside Paltrow. Scott Sigman, Robert Kravis, Vikram Chatwal, Carrie Clifford, The John Gore Organization, Mara Sandler and Jujamcyn Theaters are co-producers, with Julie Boardman serving as associate producer and 101 Production on board as exec producer and general manager.