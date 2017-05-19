Glenda Jackson to Return to Broadway in ‘Three Tall Women’

Glenda Jackson, the Oscar winner who hasn’t appeared on the New York stage in almost 30 years, will star on Broadway next year in Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women,” part of a cast that will also include current Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf.

Joe Mantello (“Wicked,” “Assassins”) will direct, following an acting gig earlier this season in “The Glass Menagerie.” Casting for the third woman and one additional role in the four-actor cast remains to be set.

Jackson, who earned Academy Awards for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class,” comes to Broadway after returning to acting last year in a London production of “King Lear,” in which she played the title role. Prior to that, she had quit acting for politics, and had spent more than 20 years as a Member of Parliament.

She and Metcalf (“Roseanne”), currently a strong contender for a Tony for “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” will star in Albee’s 1994 Pulitzer winner inspired by the playwright’s relationship with his mother. The play is credited with resurrecting Albee’s theatrical reputation after a string of plays that have proven critical disappointments.

Scott Rudin, whose busy Broadway activities include “Glass Menagerie,” “Doll’s House, Part 2” and the upcoming revival of “Carousel,” produces “Three Tall Women,” which is target a spring opening at a Broadway theater yet to be determined. Previews begin Feb. 27 ahead of a March bow.