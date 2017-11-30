You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Geoffrey Rush Denies Allegation of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ in ‘King Lear’ Production

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Geoffrey Rush
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has issued a statement denying that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear.”

Early on Wednesday, Australia’s Daily Telegraph published a statement from the Sydney Theatre Company, which said it “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.” “The Company received the complaint when Mr Rush’s engagement with the Company had ended,” the statement continued. “The Company continues to work with the complainant to minimise the risk of future instances of the alleged behaviour occurring in its workplace.”

Neither the Sydney Theatre Company nor Rush’s statement through his lawyers at HWL Ebsworth detailed the nature of the allegation. Rush’s statement maintains that the complaint was made 21 months ago, and says that Rush “abhors any form of maltreatment of any person in any form.”

“Mr. Rush has not been approached by the Sydney Theatre Company and the alleged complainant nor any representative of either of them concerning the matter you have raised,” the strongly worded letter, obtained by Variety, reads. “In other words, there has been no provision of any details, circumstances, allegations or events that can be meaningfully responded to.”

“It is a great disappointment to Mr. Rush the STC has chosen to smear his name and unjustifiably damage his reputation in this way,” the statement continues. “Not to afford a person their right to know what has been alleged against them let alone not inform them of it but release such information to the public is both a denial of natural justice and is not how our society operates.”

In a personal statement in the letter, Rush said he called senior management at the Sydney Theatre Company once he learned about the complaint, which the company allegedly “refused” to illuminate.

Rush starred in the local “King Lear” production from November 2015 to January 2016.

More Legit

  • Geoffrey Rush

    Geoffrey Rush Denies Allegation of 'Inappropriate Behavior' in 'King Lear' Production

    Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has issued a statement denying that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear.” Early on Wednesday, Australia’s Daily Telegraph published a statement from the Sydney Theatre Company, which said it “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.” […]

  • Meteor Shower review

    Broadway Review: Amy Schumer in Steve Martin's 'Meteor Shower'

    Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has issued a statement denying that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear.” Early on Wednesday, Australia’s Daily Telegraph published a statement from the Sydney Theatre Company, which said it “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.” […]

  • M. Butterfly Clive Owen

    Julie Taymor's 'M. Butterfly' to Close on Broadway

    Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has issued a statement denying that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear.” Early on Wednesday, Australia’s Daily Telegraph published a statement from the Sydney Theatre Company, which said it “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.” […]

  • Stagecraft podcast SpongeBob SquarePants

    Stagecraft Podcast: How 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Got to Broadway (Listen)

    Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has issued a statement denying that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear.” Early on Wednesday, Australia’s Daily Telegraph published a statement from the Sydney Theatre Company, which said it “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.” […]

  • Beau Willimon podcast

    Stagecraft Podcast: Beau Willimon on How Trump Changed 'The Parisian Woman' (Listen)

    Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has issued a statement denying that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear.” Early on Wednesday, Australia’s Daily Telegraph published a statement from the Sydney Theatre Company, which said it “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.” […]

  • The Minutes

    Chicago Theater Review: 'The Minutes' by Tracy Letts

    Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has issued a statement denying that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear.” Early on Wednesday, Australia’s Daily Telegraph published a statement from the Sydney Theatre Company, which said it “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.” […]

  • D.C. Pre-Broadway Review: 'Mean Girls'

    D.C. Pre-Broadway Review: 'Mean Girls'

    Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has issued a statement denying that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear.” Early on Wednesday, Australia’s Daily Telegraph published a statement from the Sydney Theatre Company, which said it “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad