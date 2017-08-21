‘Game of Thrones’ Helmer Matt Shakman Named Artistic Director of Geffen Playhouse

Matt Shakman, the director behind two recent watercooler episodes of “Game of Thrones,” has been named the artistic director of Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse. He’ll join the staff next month, working alongside the Geffen’s executive director, Gil Cates Jr., to begin programming the 2018-19 season. He fills a role about to be vacated by Randall Arnie after 17 years in the post.

Shakman, who directed the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 episodes titled “The Spoils of War” — the one with the buzzy loot train battle — and “Eastwatch,” has a long history of stage work. He founded Black Dahlia Theatre in 2001, and more recently directed Geffen productions including “Good People” (2012), “Wait Until Dark,” (2013) and “Bad Jews” (2015). He’s a director and producer on the FX series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and has also helmed episodes of “Fargo” and “Mad Men,” among others.

He’ll continue to direct for the screen in addition to taking on his new duties at the Geffen. He joins the organization as it gears up for a season that includes the world premiere of the musical “Chasing Mem’ries,” as well as Sarah Jones’ “Sell/Buy/Date,” Joshua Harmon’s “Significant Other,” and Dominique Morisseau’s “Skeleton Crew,” among others.

Shakman begins his tenure at the Geffen on Sept. 20.