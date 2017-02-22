The Geffen Playhouse in L.A. has lined up a 2017-18 season headlined by the world premiere of “Chasing Mem’ries,” a new musical starring Tyne Daly and featuring the songs of lyricists Alan and Marilyn Bergman, whose catalog of well-known tunes includes “The Way We Were,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “That Face” and “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?”

The show’s selection of pre-existing songs — with lyrics by the Bergmans and music by composers including Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand — will be used to tell the story of a woman (Daly) who’s not yet ready to let go of her life. Joshua Ravetch, who directed Carrie Fisher’s solo show “Wishful Drinking,” writes and directs the musical, which has the full title “Chasing Mem’ries: A Different Kind of Musical.” Robert Forster (“Jackie Brown,” “Mulholland Drive”) co-stars with Daly.

That production is part of a 2017-18 slate at the Geffen that also includes Neil LaBute’s “The Way We Get By,” the comedy in which Amanda Seyfriend starred in a 2015 New York run; Sarah Jones’ docu-show about sex work, “Sell/Buy/Date“; Dominique Morisseau’s well-reviewed play “Skeleton Crew” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City,” Haley Feiffer’s comedy about a man and a woman who meet when their mothers share a hospital room.

Dates remain to be set for the five shows on the theater’s slate, with three more productions also to be announced.