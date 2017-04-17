Disney Theatrical Prods. has lined up the principal casting for its Broadway-bound musical adaptation of “Frozen,” with Caissie Levy and Patti Murin on board to play the sisters at the center of the story.

Levy (“Ghost,” “Les Miserables,” “Hair”) plays Elsa, the character who sings the animated film’s best-known tune, “Let It Go,” with Murin (“Lysistrata Jones,” “Xanadu”) on board for Anna. In the film, the characters were voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, respectively.

Also on the cast list are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth (“Peter and the Starcatcher”) as the snowman Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as the duke of Weselton.

Meanwhile, the production has gained a new choreographer, with Rob Ashford (“Evita,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”) jumping into a post that was initially filled by Peter Darling and then by Christopher Gattelli. The changeover is a symptom of the switch in creative teams precipitated when Alex Timbers, who was originally tapped to direct, exited the production and was replaced by Michael Grandage.

The cast assembled for “Frozen” represents a solid list of names that will be recognized by people in the theater industry, but won’t have much recognition among general audiences. With a title like Disney’s “Frozen,” already a huge family-audience draw thanks to mega-successful animated feature from 2013, the brand is the star attraction.

“Frozen” premieres in Denver in an out-of-town engagement set for Aug. 17-Oct. 1, prior to a Broadway run that opens in spring 2018 at the St. James Theater.