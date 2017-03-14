“In the Body of the World,” the solo show written by and starring Eve Ensler, will get its New York premiere next year, playing Off Broadway in a Manhattan Theater Club staging that starts previews in January.

Ensler, the creator-activist behind “The Vagina Monologues,” will star in a production directed by Diane Paulus (“Waitress”), the Broadway regular who is also artistic director at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass. “In the Body of the World” premiered at A.R.T. last year (in a production pictured above).

The play is based on Ensler’s 2013 memoir of the same name, which recounts her time doing humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, during which she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. In the fallout, she discovers a newfound connection to the earth and the transformative power of illness.

Beginning previews Jan. 16 ahead of a Feb. 6 opening, “In the Body of the World” is the second title announced for 2017-18 season at New York nonprofit MTC, which has already set Hal Prince revue “Prince of Broadway” for a Broadway run starting later this year. MTC’s most recent Broadway outing, the well-received “Jitney,” closed last week, with “The Little Foxes,” starring Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon, on the way.