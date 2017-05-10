Elizabeth McGovern to Star in Broadway Revival of ‘Time and the Conways’

Elizabeth McGovern
After six seasons on “Downton Abbey,” Elizabeth McGovern will head back to Broadway in “Time and the Conways,” a revival of the 1937 J.B. Priestley play to be produced by Roundabout Theater Company.

Rebecca Taichman, currently nominated for a Tony for her staging of “Indecent,” will direct “Time and the Conways,” which follows a wealthy Yorkshire family over the course of 19 years, beginning in 1919. McGovern will play the matriarch of the family, following in the footsteps of her similar role on “Downton,” which was also set in the early years of the 20th century.

McGovern’s last Broadway role was in the Roundabout’s 1992 production of “Hamlet,” in which she played Ophelia opposite Stephen Lang as Hamlet. Her upcoming screen work includes “The Commuter,” in which she co-stars with Liam Neeson.

“Time and the Conways” will begin previews Sept. 4 ahead of an Oct. 10 opening at the American Airlines Theater, where the Roundabout’s revival of “Marvin’s Room,” starring Janeane Garofalo and Lili Taylor starts previews June 8. Also on the upcoming docket at the Roundabout is a string of Off Broadway titles that includes new plays by Anna Ziegler and Joshua Harmon, among others.

 

