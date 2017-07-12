Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya Headline Danny Boyle’s Starry Stage Benefit

Danny Boyle will direct a starry stage benefit this fall for charity Dramatic Need and Carnegie Hall, featuring a big-name cast that will include Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, Lena Dunham and Audra McDonald.

Trevor Noah, Susan Sarandon, Daveed Diggs, Ewan McGregor and current “Hamilton” star Javier Munoz will appear in the evening, called “The Children’s Monologue,” presented by Africa-based creative arts charity Dramatic Need in collaboration with Carnegie Hall.

Prominent playwrights including Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, Neil LaBute, David Hare, Tom Stoppard and Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) are also involved in the evening. The writer will adapt for the stage the stories of young people growing up in the South African rural township Rammulotsi.

The New York staging of “The Children’s Monologues” is the third edition of the charity event, following two previous editions in London, also directed by Boyle. The first was performed at the Old Vic Theater in 2010, and a new set of monologues was performed in 2015 at the Royal Court, by actors including Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Like previous versions, the New York event will include music, dance and visual arts elements.

“The Children’s Monologues” is set to play Carnegie Hall Nov. 13. That same evening, the monologues will also be performed at Johannesburg’s Market Theater.