Daniel Craig, Cate Blanchett, Allison Janney, Josh Groban, Daniel Radcliffe, Sally Field and Corey Hawkins are among the actors nominated for the performance trophy at the 2017 Drama League Awards, on a long list of nominees that includes a number of potential Tony Awards contenders.

The Drama Leagues are part of the annual onslaught of theater-season awards that jostle for attention prior to the Tonys. They can often serve as a gauge for which titles are drawing awards heat, but as a prognostication tool, the Drama Leagues aren’t terribly helpful, given the high number of nominees in each of four production categories and the one acting category. There are nearly 50 acting nominees, for example.

On the new musical list, it’s perhaps more notable to spot which of the Broadway contenders were left off the list, rather than which ones made the cut. In an unusually competitive field that includes Drama League nominees “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Come From Away” and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” new Broadway musicals “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “A Bronx Tale” didn’t score nods (although “Charlie” star Christian Borle did snag a nod).

Trophies will be handed out in a May 19 ceremony. The full list of nominations for the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards follows.

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Caught

Everybody

If I Forget

Indecent

A Life

Oslo

The Play That Goes Wrong

Sweat

Tell Hector I Miss Him

The Wolves

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

A Doll’s House/The Father

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

Jitney

The Little Foxes

Master Harold… and the boys

Othello

Present Laughter

The Price

Six Degrees of Separation

Troilus and Cressida

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Amelie

Anastasia

Bandstand

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day

Hadestown

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Ride the Cyclone

War Paint

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Cats

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweeney Todd

Sweet Charity

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent

Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Falsettos

Leon Addison Brown, Master Harold and the Boys

Kate Burton, Present Laughter

Daniel Craig, Othello

Johanna Day, Sweat

Marcia DeBonis, Small Mouth Sounds

Danny DeVito, The Price

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Carson Elrod, The Liar

Michael Emerson, Wakey Wakey

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity

Gideon Glick, Significant Other

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Harriet Harris, The Roads To Home

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

John Leguizamo, Latin History for Morons

Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta

Judith Light, All The Ways To Say I Love You

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Simon McBurney, The Encounter

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Caroline O’Connor, Anastasia

Laura Osnes, Bandstand

Aisling O’Sullivan, The Beauty Queen of Leenane

David Hyde Pierce, A Life; Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Daniel Radcliffe, Privacy

Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love

Nora Schell, Spamilton

Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Anna Deveare Smith, Notes From The Field

John Douglas Thompson, Jitney; A Doll’s House/The Father

Kate Walsh, If I Forget

Michelle Wilson, Sweat