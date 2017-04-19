Daniel Craig, Cate Blanchett, Allison Janney, Josh Groban, Daniel Radcliffe, Sally Field and Corey Hawkins are among the actors nominated for the performance trophy at the 2017 Drama League Awards, on a long list of nominees that includes a number of potential Tony Awards contenders.
The Drama Leagues are part of the annual onslaught of theater-season awards that jostle for attention prior to the Tonys. They can often serve as a gauge for which titles are drawing awards heat, but as a prognostication tool, the Drama Leagues aren’t terribly helpful, given the high number of nominees in each of four production categories and the one acting category. There are nearly 50 acting nominees, for example.
On the new musical list, it’s perhaps more notable to spot which of the Broadway contenders were left off the list, rather than which ones made the cut. In an unusually competitive field that includes Drama League nominees “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Come From Away” and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” new Broadway musicals “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “A Bronx Tale” didn’t score nods (although “Charlie” star Christian Borle did snag a nod).
Trophies will be handed out in a May 19 ceremony. The full list of nominations for the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards follows.
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Caught
Everybody
If I Forget
Indecent
A Life
Oslo
The Play That Goes Wrong
Sweat
Tell Hector I Miss Him
The Wolves
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
A Doll’s House/The Father
The Beauty Queen of Leenane
Jitney
The Little Foxes
Master Harold… and the boys
Othello
Present Laughter
The Price
Six Degrees of Separation
Troilus and Cressida
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
Amelie
Anastasia
Bandstand
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day
Hadestown
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Ride the Cyclone
War Paint
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
Cats
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Sunset Boulevard
Sweeney Todd
Sweet Charity
NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent
Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Falsettos
Leon Addison Brown, Master Harold and the Boys
Kate Burton, Present Laughter
Daniel Craig, Othello
Johanna Day, Sweat
Marcia DeBonis, Small Mouth Sounds
Danny DeVito, The Price
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Carson Elrod, The Liar
Michael Emerson, Wakey Wakey
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity
Gideon Glick, Significant Other
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Harriet Harris, The Roads To Home
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
John Leguizamo, Latin History for Morons
Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta
Judith Light, All The Ways To Say I Love You
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Simon McBurney, The Encounter
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Caroline O’Connor, Anastasia
Laura Osnes, Bandstand
Aisling O’Sullivan, The Beauty Queen of Leenane
David Hyde Pierce, A Life; Hello, Dolly!
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Daniel Radcliffe, Privacy
Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love
Nora Schell, Spamilton
Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Anna Deveare Smith, Notes From The Field
John Douglas Thompson, Jitney; A Doll’s House/The Father
Kate Walsh, If I Forget
Michelle Wilson, Sweat