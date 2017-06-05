Drama Desk Awards 2017: Bette Midler, ‘Oslo’ Take Top Honors (Full List)

Bette Midler and the Broadway revival in which she stars, “Hello, Dolly!,” were among the Tony nominees anointed by the Drama Desk Awards, which also handed another top play crown to Tony frontrunner “Oslo.”

The Drama Desks, the last major New York theater awards to take place before the Tony Awards on June 11, aren’t an entirely reliable barometer for the upcoming Tonys, especially since one of this year’s major contenders, “Dear Evan Hansen,” wasn’t eligible for the Drama Desks this year because it was considered last year in its Off Broadway incarnation. At the 2017 Drama Desks, the top musical honor went to “Come From Away,” which is generally considered the biggest Tony competition for “Evan Hansen.”

Kevin Kline (“Present Laughter”), Danny DeVito (“The Price”), and Laura Linney (“The Little Foxes”) were also among the Tony nominees to win awards at the ceremony, which took place at midtown Manhattan venue Town Hall in a ceremony hosted by Michael Urie.

The full list of 2017 Drama Desk Awards winners follows.

2017 DRAMA DESK AWARD NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play

Oslo, by J. T. Rogers, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Musical

Come From Away

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Danny DeVito, The Price, Roundabout Theatre Company

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Outstanding Director of a Play

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Outstanding Music

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Lyrics

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company



Outstanding Book of a Musical

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

Outstanding Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Outstanding Music in a Play

Bill Sims Jr., Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Revue

Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward, 59E59

Outstanding Set Design for a Play

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent, Vineyard Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Projection Design

Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The Encounter

Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical

Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Wig and Hair

David Brian Brown, War Paint

Outstanding Solo Performance

Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Unique Theatrical Experience

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, National Theatre of Scotland

Outstanding Fight Choreography

Jonathan Toppo, Sweat, The Public Theater

Outstanding Adaptation

David Ives, The Liar, Classic Stage Company

Outstanding Puppet Design

Basil Twist, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Outstanding Ensemble

The Wolves, The Playwrights Realm

Special Award: Phil LaDuca

Sam Norkin Award: Lila Neugebauer