Drama Desk Awards 2017: Bette Midler, ‘Oslo’ Take Top Honors (Full List)

Hello, Dolly! Bette Midler
Bette Midler and the Broadway revival in which she stars, “Hello, Dolly!,” were among the Tony nominees anointed by the Drama Desk Awards, which also handed another top play crown to Tony frontrunner “Oslo.”

The Drama Desks, the last major New York theater awards to take place before the Tony Awards on June 11, aren’t an entirely reliable barometer for the upcoming Tonys, especially since one of this year’s major contenders, “Dear Evan Hansen,” wasn’t eligible for the Drama Desks this year because it was considered last year in its Off Broadway incarnation. At the 2017 Drama Desks, the top musical honor went to “Come From Away,” which is generally considered the biggest Tony competition for “Evan Hansen.”

Kevin Kline (“Present Laughter”), Danny DeVito (“The Price”), and Laura Linney (“The Little Foxes”) were also among the Tony nominees to win awards at the ceremony, which took place at midtown Manhattan venue Town Hall in a ceremony hosted by Michael Urie.

The full list of 2017 Drama Desk Awards winners follows.

2017 DRAMA DESK AWARD NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play
Oslo, by J. T. Rogers, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Musical
Come From Away

Outstanding Revival of a Play
Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Actor in a Play
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Outstanding Actress in a Play
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Danny DeVito, The Price, Roundabout Theatre Company

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Outstanding Director of a Play
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Director of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Outstanding Music
David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Lyrics
David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Book of a Musical
Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

Outstanding Orchestrations
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Outstanding Music in a Play
Bill Sims Jr., Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Revue
Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward, 59E59

Outstanding Set Design for a Play
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play
Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical
Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent, Vineyard Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Projection Design
Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play
Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The Encounter

Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical
Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Wig and Hair
David Brian Brown, War Paint

Outstanding Solo Performance
Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Unique Theatrical Experience
The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, National Theatre of Scotland

Outstanding Fight Choreography
Jonathan Toppo, Sweat, The Public Theater

Outstanding Adaptation
David Ives, The Liar, Classic Stage Company

Outstanding Puppet Design
Basil Twist, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 

SPECIAL AWARDS:
Outstanding Ensemble
The Wolves, The Playwrights Realm
Special Award: Phil LaDuca
Sam Norkin Award: Lila Neugebauer

