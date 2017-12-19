Donna Summer Musical Sets Dates for Broadway Disco

“Summer,” the bio-musical about Donna Summer now playing its world premiere run at the La Jolla Playhouse, has locked in a Broadway plan that will see the production move in to New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater for an April opening.

Casting for the Broadway incarnation has not yet been set, but the current production stars LaChanze (“The Color Purple”), Ariana DeBose (“Hamilton”) and Storm Lever, all three appearing as disco diva Summer at different stages of her life.

The behind-the-music formula has yielded prior Broadway hits like “Jersey Boys” and “Beautiful,” and “Summer” is the first of a handful of similar shows on the way, including “The Cher Show” (opening in the fall) and a potential transfer of Temptations musical “Ain’t Too Proud.” “Summer” director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo also staged “Jersey Boys,” as well as “Ain’t Too Proud.”

La Jolla Playhouse has launched a number of productions to Broadway lately, including strong-selling “Come From Away” and the upcoming Jimmy Buffett musical “Escape to Margaritaville.”

Tommy Mottola (“Groundhog Day,” “A Bronx Tale”) and the Dodgers back the Broadway production “Summer,” which starts previews at the Lunt-Fontanne March 28 ahead of an April 23 opening. The current occupant of the Lunt-Fontanne, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” closes Jan. 14.