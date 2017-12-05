You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ICM Names Di Glazer Co-Head of Theater Department

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Di Glazer
CREDIT: Courtesy of ICM Partners

Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold.

Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only does she have exceptional taste, but she has shown herself to be remarkably adept at creating opportunities, artistic matchmaking, working across disciplines, and building bridges,” Herold said of Glazer.

Glazer’s client list includes directors Rachel Chavkin (“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”) and Marc Bruni (“Beautiful”) and playwrights Sarah DeLappe (“The Wolves”) and Halley Feiffer, as well as troupes the Debate Society and Fiasco Theater, among others. She’s risen quickly through the ranks at ICM, where she began as an agent trainee in 2011 and was promoted to agent in 2013.

ICM represents a string of big theater names including songwriting team John Kander and Fred Ebb (“Chicago,” “Cabaret”); directors Michael Greif (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Tina Landau (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) and Christopher Ashley (“Come From Away”), and playwrights John Guare, Lisa Kron and Paul Rudnick, as well as the estates of Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, Bob Fosse, Wendy Wasserstein and Sam Shepard.

Glazer’s appointment to her new post is effective immediately.

 

More Legit

  • Di Glazer

    ICM Names Di Glazer Co-Head of Theater Department

    Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold. Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only […]

  • Broadway

    Broadway Producers Accuse Casting Directors of Conspiracy in New Lawsuit

    Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold. Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only […]

  • Randall Arney Geffen Playhouse

    L.A. Lawsuit Against Nonprofit Theater May Reverberate All the Way to New York

    Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold. Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only […]

  • SpongeBob SquarePants review musical

    Broadway Review: 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' the Musical

    Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold. Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only […]

  • Peter Martins Sexual Harassment

    New York City Ballet Chief Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment

    Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold. Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only […]

  • Hello, Dolly! Bette Midler

    Broadway Box Office: 'Hello, Dolly!' Gets Even Hotter

    Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold. Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only […]

  • Armie Hammer

    Armie Hammer to Make Broadway Debut in 'Straight White Men'

    Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold. Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad