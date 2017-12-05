ICM Names Di Glazer Co-Head of Theater Department

Di Glazer has been named the co-head of the theater department at ICM, where she’ll share the post with the agency’s veteran department chief Patrick Herold.

Glazer will work with Herold to expand the agency’s theater business, finding opportunities for film and TV crossover and growing new projects out of ICM’s intellectual properties. “Not only does she have exceptional taste, but she has shown herself to be remarkably adept at creating opportunities, artistic matchmaking, working across disciplines, and building bridges,” Herold said of Glazer.

Glazer’s client list includes directors Rachel Chavkin (“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”) and Marc Bruni (“Beautiful”) and playwrights Sarah DeLappe (“The Wolves”) and Halley Feiffer, as well as troupes the Debate Society and Fiasco Theater, among others. She’s risen quickly through the ranks at ICM, where she began as an agent trainee in 2011 and was promoted to agent in 2013.

ICM represents a string of big theater names including songwriting team John Kander and Fred Ebb (“Chicago,” “Cabaret”); directors Michael Greif (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Tina Landau (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) and Christopher Ashley (“Come From Away”), and playwrights John Guare, Lisa Kron and Paul Rudnick, as well as the estates of Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, Bob Fosse, Wendy Wasserstein and Sam Shepard.

Glazer’s appointment to her new post is effective immediately.