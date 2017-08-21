Denzel Washington to Star on Broadway in ‘The Iceman Cometh’

Denzel Washington, one of Broadway’s biggest draws at the box office, is set to make his Broadway return this spring in Eugene O’Neill’s “The Iceman Cometh.” Scott Rudin will produce the revival, with George C. Wolfe on board to direct.

Washington’s last two Broadway appearances, in “Fences” in 2010 and “A Raisin in the Sun” in 2014, were among the top earning plays of their respective seasons. The actor netted at Tony for “Fences” and reprised his role in the 2016 movie adaptation.

Rudin produced “Raisin” as well as the current big-selling revival of “Hello, Dolly!” with Bette Midler, among many other productions. Wolfe directed the Rudin-produced musical “Shuffle Along,” as well as shows including “Lucky Guy,” “The Normal Heart” and “Caroline, or Change.”

The last Broadway revival of Eugene O’Neill’s 1946 play “Iceman Cometh” was the 1999 staging that starred Kevin Spacey as Hickey, the down-on-his-luck salesman that Washington will portray in the new production. More recently, Nathan Lane played Hickey in a revival that originated in Chicago and had a run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

“The Iceman Cometh” begins previews March 22, 2018 ahead of an April 26 opening at the Jacobs Theater, the venue where the musical “Bandstand” closes next month. Further casting for the production remains to be set.