Tony Champ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Turns a Profit on Broadway

“Dear Evan Hansen,” the Broadway musical that last month won six Tony Awards including the top trophy for new musical, has recouped its $9.5 million capitalization costs about eight months after the show began performances on Broadway, according to the show’s producers.

Recoupment is an important milestone in the early life of any Broadway success. With the show now officially in the black, the revenue earned by the production going forward will count as profit, minus the weekly costs of keeping the show up and running.

The recoupment for “Dear Evan Hansen,” which opened Dec. 4, doesn’t come as much of a surprise, in that the musical quickly became one of last season’s strongest selling titles. With its storyline of an awkward teen whose white lie spirals out of control, the show has connected with a robust following of younger-skewing fans.

At the box office “Dear Evan Hansen” has earned more than $1 million per week for most of its run — a particularly impressive showing given that the musical plays in one of Broadway’s smaller venues (the Music Box, at 984 seats). The musical has grossed some $40 million so far; the $1.7 million tally earned by the show for the week ending July 9 set a new record for a show in a house with less than 1,000 seats.

With a cast that includes Tony winners Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen” has music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book by Steven Levenson. Michael Greif directs for a producing team led by Stacey Mindich.