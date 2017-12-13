Chrissy Metz to Star in Neil LaBute’s ‘Fat Pig’ at Geffen Playhouse

Chrissy Metz, the “This Is Us” star who’s currently up for a trophy at the Golden Globes, will lead the cast of a new production of Neil LaBute play “Fat Pig,” set to play the Geffen Playhouse next year.

Metz, who was an Emmy and a Globe nominee last year for her performance in “This Is Us,” will make her theater debut in the show. The actress first played the part in a one-night-only reading staged as a benefit for New York’s MCC Theater.

LaBute has updated his original script for the upcoming production, writing new scenes and a new ending for the show about a relationship between a plus-size woman and a young businessman. The play premiered at Off Broadway’s MCC in 2004 (where it starred Jeremy Piven and Keri Russell) and played the Geffen in 2007 (where it starred Chris Pine).

Off Broadway regular Jo Bonney (“F***ing A,” “Father Comes Home From the Wars”), who directed “Fat Pig” both at MCC in 2004 and at the Geffen in 2007, returns to direct the new production.

“Fat Pig” will replace LaBute’s “The Way We Get By” in the Geffen’s 2017-18 season. The show begins performances May 16 ahead of a May 23 opening for a run that ends June 24.